HANNIBAL — The Golden Ruler hosted its Fourth Annual Rule Out Cancer Bash fundraiser in October, which generated donations for three area organizations.
During the event, donors were able to bash on a couple of pink copiers, enjoyed food and drinks and bought raffle tickets for auction baskets and other raffle giveaways.
This year, The Golden Ruler presented $500 donations to Sarah's Place, Val's Pals and Pinkie Pals to assist in each organization's efforts in the region to fight cancer.
"Sarah's Place was set up to provide, at no cost, a comfortable and peaceful setting for people, and/or their families, who are in hospice care, home health care, receiving treatment at a cancer center, or other extended treatments” is the mission statement for Sarah’s Place.
Val's Pals donates a Tote bag filled with things a cancer patient's caregiver might need. The support provides items to pass the time for people who perform the vital task of taking patients to doctor appointments or treatments.
Pinkie Pals donates to the local cancer centers, providing items such as gas cards, overnight stays and monthly maintenance that a patient receiving current treatments might need.
More information about Sarah's Place is available by visiting the First Christian Church of Hannibal website at www.fcchannibal.com and clicking the "More" tab.
To learn more about Val's Pals, visit www.valspals.love or call Watters at 573-795-5755.
More information about Pinkie Pals is available by calling Fredd at 573-406-5164.
