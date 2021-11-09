Giving Tuesday Party to celebrate area nonprofits

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — United Way of the Mark Twain Area is throwing a party on Giving Tuesday to showcase the great work area non-profit organizations do for Northeast Missouri.
Denise Damron, executive director of the United Way, said the party, which is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Rialto Banquet Hall in Hannibal, will feature more than 25 nonprofit groups that are working within the local community.
“It is amazing to see up close and personal the great work of our area nonprofit organizations,” Damron said. “I am blessed through my work to see this good each and every day. The work of these organizations is inspiring. We want others to see this and learn how they can make the community better by getting involved in our area nonprofit organizations!”
Damron is encouraging community members to attend the party and visit with leadership from these various nonprofits about how they can get involved giving their time, talents and treasures to make the community better.
“Most of the time people want to do good, but sometimes they don’t know how,” Damron said. “It is our goal that individuals can come to this event and get connected with a nonprofit organization that speaks to their heart and what they are passionate about then begin volunteering with or donating to that organization.”
United Way is producing a booklet for the event that consists of a directory of area nonprofits that will be participating. Within the booklet will be a listing of various volunteer opportunities at these organizations along with contact information and some information about the nonprofit. Individuals can come pick up a booklet, browse through the nonprofit booths visiting with leaders from various non-profits and enjoy free food and music.
Nonprofit groups that will be in attendance have volunteer opportunities including mentors for school-age youth, sewing volunteers, hospitality volunteers, construction volunteers, gymnasium volunteers, dog walkers, advocates for individuals in crisis situations, meal program volunteers, gift wrapping volunteers and event planning volunteers.
Since 2012, Giving Tuesday has become a day to encourage individuals to do good.
Many of the times, Giving Tuesday is focused specifically on giving financially. Damron knows individuals have many gifts they can give.
“For some organizations though monetary donations are wonderful, the gift of time is so valuable. We are hopeful we are able to connect individuals with inspiring volunteer opportunities where they can give of their time to make our community a better place for everyone,” she said.
United Way’s Giving Tuesday event is being sponsored by HOMEBANK, Benson Financial and ServPro of Hannibal.
The United Way of the Mark Twain Area works towards the mission, “to increase the capacity of people to care for one another.” This is done by creating opportunities for individuals to give of their time, talents and treasures to local organizations that work to empower all individuals to achieve their potential through education, financial stability and healthy lives.
Each year United Way raises dollars in the community and invests those dollars in organizations that are making the mission and vision of the organization come to life.
Benefiting from the campaign this year are AVENUES, CHART Teen Task Force, Douglass Community Services, FACT, Hannibal Free Clinic, Hannibal Parents as Teachers, Harvest Outreach: Loaves and Fishes, Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, Learning Opportunities/Quality Works, Monroe City Food Pantry, Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center and Palmyra Senior Nutrition Center, Monroe City Student Success Center, NECAC, Salvation Army of Hannibal, Senior Citizens Community Center in Paris, Mo., Shelby County Senior Citizens, The Child Center and the YMCA of Hannibal. Many of these organizations will be present at the Giving Tuesday Party.
Leaders with area nonprofit organizations who are interested in participating are encouraged to reach out to United Way at 573-221-2761 or director@unitedwaymta.org.
