HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Girl Scouts from several troops will celebrate Arbor Day by planting a tree at Cardiff Hill Overlook at 4 p.m. Friday.
Girl Scouts will receive assistance from members of the Hannibal Tree Board, the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department.
Kristin Fasnacht, community engagement manager of Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, said there will be 36 girls from the ages of 5 through 14 participating in the event. The following troops will be in represented: 9006, 9217, 9329, 9005 and 9004.
Each year in April, National Arbor Day encourages everyone to celebrate and plant trees. The observance takes place each year on the last Friday in April.
According to the National Arbor Day Foundation, trees are more than signals of the changing season. They provide vital protection for the Earth’s topsoil from erosion, oxygen, and homes for wildlife. Trees also are a renewable resource that provides a variety of materials for building, fuel and office supplies.
When people plant trees in their yard, they improve the enjoyment of outdoor living spaces and overall quality of life. National Arbor Day celebrates all these things and aims for American generations to enjoy all the benefits trees have to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.