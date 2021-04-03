HANNIBAL — When the Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park in Hannibal is renovated later this year, Girl Scout Troop 9012 will be credited with filling the role of consultant in regards to the new equipment the park will feature.
The partnership between the Girl Scouts and the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department took root two years ago. In November 2019 members of the troop met with the Hannibal Park Board and were invited to offer suggestions.
“What I would like to do is work with you girls on picking out some of the playground features,” said Andy Dorian, Hannibal’s director of central services, during that meeting two years ago. “We are adults and don’t know what kids like to play on so we are going to use your advise.”
Not even the COVID pandemic could derail the young women’s desire to fulfill the task they had been given.
“They have got to see it through from start to finish,” said Dorian during the recent March meeting of the Hannibal Park Board. “They presented (ideas) to the park board and made the pick (of playground layouts). Once we have the groundbreaking we will have them there for the ribbon-cutting. I think they are pretty excited.”
Troop 9012 will be on hand at the Tuesday, April 6, meeting of the Hannibal City Council when the proposed changes at the park are scheduled to come up for approval.
The 11-acre Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park is located at the intersection of Rock and Section Streets. The park currently features a half basketball court and an old shelter, but no playground equipment.
The playground layout selected by the girls was one of 20 different designs that were provided by different manufacturers, based on a $50,000 budget.
“The color scheme that they wanted is blue and gray, which is not something we have in the park system,” Dorian said.
Dorian reported that the park’s shelter has already been ordered. It should arrive and be installed within the next two months. The arrival of the playground equipment could take a bit longer.
“The playground will probably arrive in July, based on how backed up everything is with manufacturers,” he said.
Although some preliminary work has already occurred at the site of the new playground, more will take place closer to the equipment’s arrival.
“We will get everything ready to go,” Dorian said. “Then the manufacturer will send its contractor to install it. Then we will come in with the safety surface and finish it off.”
To acknowledge Troop 9012’s input at the park a plaque will be placed at the site.
Following another successful partnership with the Girl Scouts, Dorian will be on the lookout for similar opportunities in the future.
“It is something we want to continue and do more of,” he said. “It would be neat if every year or couple of years we picked a project and worked with a different organization. Anytime we can do that it is great.”