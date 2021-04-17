HANNIBAL — Girl Scouts in Troop 5163 have been together since first grade, and they wanted to leave a positive mark at Oakwood Elementary School during their fifth grade year, building a kindness garden around the flagpole on Thursday.
The girls brainstormed and brought the plan for the garden together, said Alicia Rollins, troop co-leader with Cammie Dorsey. For the past year, the Girl Scouts painted rocks donated by Bleigh Ready Mix with American flags, rainbows of colors, hearts, inspirational messages and other displays of kindness. The Girl Scouts carefully carried boxes filled with the hand-painted rocke out to the front lawn, joining with parents to build the new garden.
Lyla Dorsey, Maddison Kaylor, Brooke Hess, Grace Briscoe, Darby Rollins and Kaliyah Chinn assisted Brandon Rollins as he mocked up the border for the new garden around the school’s flag pole. After the girls took turns cutting the border, they dug up grass, cut liner material made from a banner from McDonald’s restaurant, and spread mulch.
Rollins said art teacher Amber Penrose guided the rock painting. The bright green “Kindness Matters” sign was donated by Shawn Janes, and parents chipped in support.
Dorsey invited visitors to “put their feelings on a rock and add it to the garden.” Principal Denise Morriss visited to congratulate the girls on how the garden turned out, with colorful rocks surrounding the flagpole.
“They’re a great group of kids,” Morriss said.
Madison Kaylor was happy for the chance to team up with her fellow Girl Scouts and community members to make a positive impact.
“Everyone in the school made their personal rock. For mine, I put me and a couple of my friends,” Madison said. “It makes me feel really good, because this year we’re leaving Oakwood, and we get to leave something behind for new students.”