HANNIBAL — Brownie Scouts in Troop 9217 were busy making colorful posters to advertise Girl Scout Cookies Thursday evening, joining Girl Scouts in Troop 9010.
The girls decorated their posters with slogans like “I love cookies” and “We are Girl Scouts.” Kathy Riley, Brownie Scout Troop 9217 and Girl Scout Troop 9010 Leader, lets the girls decide what goal they will work toward each year as they prepare to sell Girl Scout Cookies.
Last year, the Brownie Scouts purchased their uniforms with the money they raised, and they are working toward getting supplies for a two-day camping trip for 2021. Each Brownie Scout plans to sell 150 cookies, and the Girl Scouts in Troop 9010 came up with a group goal of 2,000 cookies during their meeting to support their outreach project at Cuddle Cat Rescue.
National Girl Scout Day is Feb. 23, and Riley said the girls are building confidence and leadership while practicing their business skills and financial skills, advertising techniques in-person and through their poster contest on Facebook. The Brownie Scouts have been practicing shaking hands with a friendly greeting.
Natalie, whose last name is not shared due to privacy concerns, said she and her fellow Scouts had the same goal, and she looked forward to getting supplies like sleeping bags, pillows, lanterns, meal kits and other essentials for camping.
“Then it’s just a win-win,” Natalie said.
Cayzleigh enjoys selling cookies each year and meeting new people, and she said her poster had the message “We got this, girls.”
Destinee also enjoyed the opportunity to sell cookies with her fellow Brownie Scouts.
“It’s fun, and I like being in the Girl Scouts and being proactive and being nice,” Destinee said.
Rowan is eager to meet the goal for camping supplies, and she’s ready to sell 150 boxes. She plans to try selling cookies every day at school and at her church.
Emma remembered meeting the goal from the previous year’s sales, and she and Mackenzie said it was fun to shop with the whole troop for their new uniforms. Emma is especially looking forward to playing games at camp this year.
Throughout the year, Brownie Scouts and Girl Scouts perform service projects in the community. Girl Scout Troop 9010 decided they would like to make a tower for the cats at Cuddle Cat Rescue, and they plan to collect items like cat food. During their Wednesday meeting, they were practicing their woodworking skills before starting out on the tower.
Riley said she and Ella have been working on the Digital Cookie platform, which allows for online sales.
“How many cookies do you girls want to sell?” Riley asked, noting the troop sold more than 1,000 boxes of cookies last year.
The Scouts set their goal at 2,000 boxes total, and they are ready for the new season. Aurora said she enjoys the personal interaction of “hanging out with everyone and spending time with everyone” as she works toward the mutual goal.
Adisyn said she was most excited to meet new people, mentioning how she met fellow Girl Scout Alaya at a cookie booth. Alaya stopped by the cookie booth at Walmart with her aunt. Soon, she was ready to join the troop.
“We started talking about scholarships and how to meet new people, we have fun, go on trips, things like that, and that’s why I was like ‘yeah, I want to do this,” Alaya said, pointing out she rejoined scouting after being a part of the program in seventh grade before moving to Hannibal from Quincy.
Baylee helped a lot with the poster, and she has enjoyed participating in activities with her fellow scouts. Riley stressed each cookie sale supports the Girl Scouts in their outreach efforts and projects.
“Every time that somebody buys a box of cookies, it helps us do stuff,” Riley said. “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t get to do the things we do now.”
More information is available by visiting the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri Council website at www.girlscoutsem.org or its Facebook page.