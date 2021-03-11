HANNIBAL — As Girl Scout Week comes to a close, Girl Scouts and their Troop Leader reflect on fun memories and activities.
Patience
Girl Scout level: Senior
How long have you been active in Girl Scouts? 3 1/2 years
What has been your favorite experience? My favorite project was planting flowers at Stowell School.
Adisyn
Girl Scout level: Cadet
How long have you been active in Girl Scouts? Six years
What has been your favorite experience? Camping.
Aurora
Girl Scout level: Cadet
How long have you been active in Girl Scouts? In the middle of her eighth year
What has been your favorite experience? Spending time with my Girl Scout sisters and camping.
Baylee
Girl Scout level: Senior
How long have you been active in Girl Scouts? Six years
What has been your favorite activity? The time we went geocaching and shot air rifles.
Ella
Girl Scout level: Senior
How long have you been in Girl Scouts? Nine years
What has been your favorite activity? Planting and hanging out with Girl Scouts.
Alaya
Girl Scout level: Senior
How long have you been in Girl Scouts? Going on a year now
What has been your favorite activity? Geohunting in the woods. I had an amazing time. Also, the project we have been doing is making a cat tower for Cuddle Cat.
Rowan
Girl Scout level: Brownie
How long have you been in Girl Scouts? Second year in Girl Scouts
What has been your favorite activity? My favorite activity was when we had a sleepover with other troops. Some girls made a band, we had a spa and had smoothies before we went to bed.
Callie
How long have you been in Girl Scouts: Two years
Girl Scout level: Brownie
What has been your favorite event? “A sleepover and hanging out with my Girl Scout sisters.”
Cayzleigh
Girl Scout level: Brownie
How long have you been in Girl Scouts? 1 1/2 years
What has been your favorite event? “My favorite event was our Valentine’s party.”
Emma
Girl Scout level: Brownie
How long have you been in Girl Scouts? Three years
What has been your favorite event? She likes selling Girl Scout cookies.
Destinee
How long have you been in Girl Scouts? Three years
Girl Scout level: Brownie
What has been your favorite event? Camping was her favorite. She enjoyed being with friends and playing games.
Natalie
How long have you been in Girl Scouts? One year
Girl Scout level: Brownie
What has been your favorite project? Building pyramids.
Mackenzi
How long have you been in Girl Scouts? Three years.
Girl Scout level: Brownie
What has been your favorite activity? Meeting new people and learning new things.
Troop Leader Kathy Riley
When did your Girl Scout experience begin? I was in Girl Scouts when I was in grade school and high school.
What is your leadership experience? I’ve been a leader for nine years.
What honors have you received as a Girl Scout and as a Troop Leader? I received my gold award my senior year of high school. That’s the highest award a girl can earn. I’ve also received Girl Scout Leader of the Year and Volunteer of Excellence.
What are your certifications? I’m certified in troop camping, first aid, CPR, water safety and Troop Organizer.
What are your favorite activities? Girl Scout Week, planting flowers and camping with my troops.
What is your goal for each Girl Scout? My Girl Scouts are making sure they have every opportunity to experience what Girl Scouts has to offer.