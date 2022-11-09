Gill celebrates success during 'Take Your Legislator to Work' campaign

HANNIBAL — In recognition of October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), Learning Opportunities Quality Works, Inc. (LOQWI) highlighted Cody Gill and the success he is having at his job at Golden Eagle Distributing.
Gill is a warehouse technician / truck loader and has been employed by Golden Eagle for over three years. He is an example of a person who had a goal, worked hard to achieve this goal and is now reaping the benefits. In recognition of NDEAM, LOQWI invited Mo. Rep. Louis Riggs, R-5, to help celebrate Gill's accomplishment as part of a "Take Your Legislator to Work '' campaign.
LOQWI representatives explained to Riggs how the agency provided services to Gill through its association with Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation's Hannibal office, which provides employment and training services for individuals with disabilities in his district and beyond.
On Tuesday Oct. 25, John McGuire represented LOQWI and met with Stephen Wetton, HR manager of Golden Eagle Distributing, Gill and Riggs.
During the visit, Wetton praised Gill for being an amazing employee of Golden Eagle over the past three years, emphasizing Gill's work ethic, honesty and integrity. Wetton stated that having him as an employee has been as good for them as a company as it has been for Gill.
Wetton showed Riggs a performance measure chart posted at the business that showed Gill's production numbers in comparison to other warehouse workers' production. Gill's numbers were equally as good, and sometimes higher than other workers.
Gill gave Riggs a tour of the warehouse where he described what his job entailed and the importance of making sure the load tickets were correct for the sales staff / drivers. He also talked about the importance of the products being stacked and packaged correctly on the pallets prior to loading them in the trucks with a forklift. Gill then showed Riggs some of the machines and equipment he uses nightly to complete his job tasks.
During the visit, Gill expressed what it meant to him to be gainfully employed and self-sufficient. He explained that when he came to LOQWI, he was receiving Social Security benefits as his primary source of income but had a goal of finding a full-time job with full benefits and eventually ending Social Security benefits completely.
Gill achieved his goal — he is a full-time employee with a full benefit package that includes paid time off, health insurance and retirement. Gill added that since he has been employed with Golden Eagle Distributing, he has moved into his own residence, purchased a new vehicle, met his girlfriend (now his fiancee) and went on a company paid trip to Cancun, Mexico with his girlfriend accompanying him.
McGuire explained to Riggs the specific support that LOQW gave Gill in helping him obtain this job, followed by the short-term support he received on the jobsite once he began working. One of the supports Gill needed at the onset of his job was assistance in remembering the systematic order of how different products were stacked on the pallets.
LOQW staff made a color coded chart for Cody to use to help him remember how the products were to be arranged and stacked on the pallets. Gill stated that the chart was very helpful to him. In addition, LOQW provided benefit planning services to Gill as he transitioned off of Social Security benefits.
McGuire also said that Golden Eagle Distributing has been great to work with and they are committed to Cody's success as an employee.
At the conclusion of the visit, Riggs said that this was a "win, win, win" situation for all involved parties. He noted that he enjoys seeing employees in his district being successful at work. He went on to say that he loved to see the statistical data from the performance measure chart that he was shown reflecting Gill's work performance.
Riggs stated that this is the kind of data that he can take back to the House of Representatives to encourage colleagues to vote for legislation to fund supported employment programs for individuals with disabilities.
