Gill celebrates success during 'Take Your Legislator to Work' campaign

Cody Gill was recognized recently for his success as a warehouse technician/truck loader at Golden Eagle Distributing in recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Pictured from left, Stephen Wetton, HR manager of Golden Eagle Distributing, Cody Gill, warehouse technician, and State Rep. Louis Riggs, R-5.

HANNIBAL — In recognition of October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), Learning Opportunities Quality Works, Inc. (LOQWI) highlighted Cody Gill and the success he is having at his job at Golden Eagle Distributing.

Gill is a warehouse technician / truck loader and has been employed by Golden Eagle for over three years. He is an example of a person who had a goal, worked hard to achieve this goal and is now reaping the benefits. In recognition of NDEAM, LOQWI invited Mo. Rep. Louis Riggs, R-5, to help celebrate Gill's accomplishment as part of a "Take Your Legislator to Work '' campaign.

