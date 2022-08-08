Gilbert pleads guilty, receives probation in property damage case

Gilbert

HANNIBAL — A New London man who initially faced nine charges of property damage was sentenced to five years of probation Friday, July 22.

Jaymes D. Gilbert, 23, of New London, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree property damage before Judge John Jackson on Marion County Associate Court. The defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing before entering the plea.

