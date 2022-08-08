Gilbert pleads guilty, receives probation in property damage case

HANNIBAL — A New London man who initially faced nine charges of property damage was sentenced to five years of probation Friday, July 22.
Jaymes D. Gilbert, 23, of New London, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree property damage before Judge John Jackson on Marion County Associate Court. The defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing before entering the plea.
Gilbert received a suspended execution of sentence of four years in prison for each charge. If he fails to meet probation conditions, those sentences will go into effect.
The state was represented by Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant. No attorney was listed for Gilbert.
According to court records, six of the original property damage counts were dismissed by the state.
The Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Gilbert charging him with nine counts of property damage. The charges stem from a reported incident at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
Hannibal police officers responded to a NECOMM dispatch alerting them of a several reports of property damage in the 100 block of Broadway. A patron at B&B Cinema exited the business and reportedly saw Gilbert damaging their vehicle.
Gilbert reportedly jumped into a dumpster as police officers were arriving on the scene. Officers contacted Gilbert and he exited the dumpster. Gilbert reportedly attempted to flee once he was out of the dumpster.
The Hannibal officer and an off-duty Missouri State Highway patrolman were able to subdue Gilbert.
