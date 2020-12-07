HANNIBAL — Giving has always been a part of the holiday season, and donations of blood and plasma are more important than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create shortages and a surge in need for all blood types.
Angelica Pashia, blood program leader with the American Red Cross, said plasma donations are crucial in the search for antibodies to fight COVID-19. Blood supplies need to be replenished due to their limited shelf life, since the pandemic has driven the decision in some areas to cancel elective surgeries. A series of blood drives in Hannibal through the end of the year are poised to help meet the need for blood and plasma.
The Hannibal Clinic, 100 Medical Drive, and Hannibal Regional Hospital, 6500 Hospital Drive, have blood drives set from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., respectively, on Wednesday, Dec. 16. A blood drive is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Road.
Pashia and her husband, Phillip, have hosted several blood drives in the past, and their upcoming drive is set for 12:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Pashia is looking forward to serving hot cocoa and snacks to donors for the holiday season, and she said everyone who gives blood during the blood drives will receive a long sleeve t-shirt. The American Red Cross approached Pashia about hosting the drive, and she recommended donors check out the mobile app for a streamlined experience.
“You don’t need to have anything but your phone with you when you come to donate blood, because your donor card and RapidPass are all in the app,” Pashia said.
Pashia said the Hannibal High School Class of 2021 blood drive is set for the next day, offering a chance to help the members of the class after many of their planned fundraisers were canceled.
Tammy Street is a parent of one of the seniors and chairperson of the fundraiser, scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at American Legion Post 55 (Emmette J. Shields). Street said the American Red Cross will provide each student $10 worth of items like gift cards if they meet their goal of 30 units of blood.
Street said the American Red Cross approached her about hosting a blood drive. She said the Booster Club postponed their traditional lemonade stand until Halloween, and more than half of planned fundraisers have been canceled because of COVID.
From there, the American Red Cross set up the date, time and location — “all we have to do is promote it and work it,” Street said.
“(The American Red Cross) approached us and they’re setting the whole thing up because they wanted to help Project Graduation,” Street said. “They wanted us to be involved.”
Street said the event has inspired students to sign up to give blood and volunteer their time to help during the event.
“I think it’s really cool that we can get our kids involved in this fundraiser and teach them how important it is to donate blood, and how you can save so many lives by just an hour of your time and donating your blood,” Street said, stressing the chance to give back and support Project Graduation is a “win-win” situation.
Appointments and more information about local American Red Cross blood drives are available by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, visiting redcrossblood.org or downloading their mobile app.