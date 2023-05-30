HANNIBAL — There are moments in history that help us understand and embrace what it means to be free. These are moments when it doesn’t matter what part of the world you live in or what nationality you are — we all share a love of freedom.
When American soldiers returned home from battles in World War I and II, Vietnam and Iraq their consciousness about what real freedom meant was heartfelt influenced by their experiences of war. Today we are inspired by the men and women of the Ukraine War who are fighting for freedom.
When German immigrants came to Missouri in the early 19th century, they came for the opportunity to have economic freedom and live in a democracy rather than being controlled by autocrats back at home who treated them like slaves. When these immigrants came to America and saw what was happening to Black families they were astonished. Eduard Muehl and Carl Strehly of Hermann would speak out against slavery writing in their newspaper the Hermanner Wochenblatt, “We hold ourselves as free men who did not escape slavery in our own homelands to support it here.”
Arnold Krekel, a judge, politician and businessman, spoke out against slavery and encouraged all Germans in Missouri to fight on the side of the Union. When members of the Colored Infantry sought help in starting a school for returning black veterans Arnold Krekel stepped in to help start what would become Lincoln University. Why?
The soldiers knew that after emancipation the enslaved would need an education to prosper. Imagine the risks a Judge and politician in a slave-holding state would make sitting down with Black soldiers making plans to start what would become a university! More amazing, those Black soldiers only made $10 a month but saved $6,000 to start the school. Providing an education to slaves in Missouri was prohibited in 1847, so this initiative was crucial and courageous.
Before the emancipation, there is evidence that some Germans, who chose to have slaves secretly taught their slaves to read and write in English and sometimes even German. This was the case with George Washington Carver who was owned by a German family and taught to read and write. He would become a world-renowned agricultural scientist and work with Henry Ford.
Another extraordinary German abolitionist, August Boernstein of St. Louis, worked with his father at a newspaper. But when the Civil War started, he chose to lead a Colored Infantry with the Union. George Hussmann, known as the “father of grape growing in Missouri”, volunteered to be on the writing committee to develop the emancipation decree of Missouri. The Rev. Josef Anton Rieger was a German evangelical would secretly marry the enslaved even though it was against the law in Missouri.
It is not surprising that after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 there would be rejoicing and celebration on the part of Black men, women and children. On June 19, 1865, every state in the nation would honor the Proclamation. The transition from slavery to freedom wasn’t easy and the challenges unparalleled in America.
Black people would have to decide what name they would give themselves since names were given by slave owners. Finding their relatives and children that were sold would be difficult while also deciding where they would live and what they would do in life. Nonetheless, these liberated Americans were sustained by their faith and determination to be free.
Celebrating their freedom and inviting all regardless of race or nationality has been the spirit of Juneteenth. This year in Hannibal, we want to commemorate the amazing contributions of German Abolitionists to our freedom in Missouri.
The Hannibal community is invited to come to the June 10 celebration at Hannibal-LaGrange University's Roland Arts Center from 1-4 p.m. Come eat with us. Learn more about Germans and African Americans, hear gospel singing and visit a unique art exhibit. The event is all free. (See ad in this issue).
