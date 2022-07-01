MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Georgia man was killed Thursday night in a two-vehicle collision in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 10:58 p.m. on U.S. 36 at Monroe City. Involved in the crash was a1999 Ford Explorer driven by Mark E. Kane, 47, of Gainesville, Ga., and a 2014 Ford Escape operated by Austin S. Sloan, 22, of Suffolk, Va.
According to the incident report the Explorer was traveling west in the eastbound lane of the highway and struck the Escape nearly head on.
Kane was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:59 p.m. by Marion County Coroner Rick Jones. Kane was then transported to the Smith Funeral Home in Hannibal.
Sloan, who suffered serious injuries, was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.
Both men were wearing safety devices.
