George sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug charges

NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Hannibal man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance Tuesday.

Gary M. George, 52, of Hannibal, appeared in Ralls County Circuit Court before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd. George withdrew a previous plea of not guilty and acknowledged the range of punishment associated with the charge he faced. 

