George sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug charges

NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Hannibal man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance Tuesday.
Gary M. George, 52, of Hannibal, appeared in Ralls County Circuit Court before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd. George withdrew a previous plea of not guilty and acknowledged the range of punishment associated with the charge he faced.
The three-year prison term will run consecutively with a seven-year prison sentence issued on Tuesday in Marion County Circuit Court. According to court records, George received a suspended execution of sentence for the seven-year prison term on March 15. Judge Shepherd ruled he violated conditions of his probation on Oct. 24, which reinstated the prison sentence.
Special public defender Julia Chaney-Faughn represented the defendant. Ralls County Prosecuting Attorney Rodney Rodenbaugh represented the state in the Ralls County case. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represented the state in the Marion County case.
Hannibal officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad took George into custody just after midnight Thursday, Oct. 13. The ACES had been conducting surveillance on George for several weeks pertaining to allegedly trafficking narcotics.
Hannibal Officers performed a traffic stop at Warren Barrett Drive and Industrial Loop Road. As George's vehicle was coming to a stop, officers observed a large bag containing what they believed to be methamphetamine had been thrown from the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.