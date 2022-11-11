George faces arraignment in drug case

NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Hannibal man is scheduled to be arraigned for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Gary M. George, 52, of Hannibal, appeared through the WebEx teleconferencing system on Wednesday in Ralls County Circuit Court before Judge David Mobley. George waived a preliminary hearing and is scheduled to appear before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Christopher Terrell represents the defendant. Ralls County Prosecuting Attorney Rodney Rodenbaugh represents the state.
Hannibal officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad took George into custody just after midnight Thursday, Oct. 13. The ACES had been conducting surveillance on George for several weeks pertaining to allegedly trafficking narcotics.
Hannibal Officers performed a traffic stop at Warren Barrett Drive and Industrial Loop Road. As George's vehicle was coming to a stop, officers observed a large bag containing what is believed to be methamphetamine had been thrown from the vehicle.
George was taken into custody without incident and officers recovered the bag. He was transported to Marion County Jail.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Ralls County charged George with possession of controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
