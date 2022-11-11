George faces arraignment in drug case

George 

NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Hannibal man is scheduled to be arraigned for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Gary M. George, 52, of Hannibal, appeared through the WebEx teleconferencing system on Wednesday in Ralls County Circuit Court before Judge David Mobley. George waived a preliminary hearing and is scheduled to appear before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.