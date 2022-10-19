George enters not guilty plea to drug charge

NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Hannibal man pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance Tuesday in the Ralls County 10th Circuit Court in New London.

Gary M. George, 52, appeared before Judge David Mobley via Webex teleconferencing for arraignment. The defendant submitted a bond request to be released on his own recognizance, which was denied by the court at the time. Ralls County Prosecuting Attorney Rodney Rodenbaugh represented the state. No attorney was listed for the defendant according to online court records.

