George enters not guilty plea to drug charge

NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Hannibal man pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance Tuesday in the Ralls County 10th Circuit Court in New London.
Gary M. George, 52, appeared before Judge David Mobley via Webex teleconferencing for arraignment. The defendant submitted a bond request to be released on his own recognizance, which was denied by the court at the time. Ralls County Prosecuting Attorney Rodney Rodenbaugh represented the state. No attorney was listed for the defendant according to online court records.
A confined docket hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. Bond requests are set to be examined at that time.
Hannibal officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES) took George into custody just after midnight Thursday, Oct. 13. The ACES had been conducting surveillance on George for several weeks pertaining to allegedly trafficking narcotics.
Hannibal Officers performed a traffic stop at Warren Barrett Dr. and Industrial Loop Rd. As George's vehicle was coming to a stop, officers observed a large bag containing what is believed to be methamphetamine had been thrown from the vehicle.
George was taken into custody without incident and officers recovered the bag. He was transported to Marion County Jail.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Ralls County charged George with possession of controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
