HANNIBAL — The General Veterinary Clinic in Hannibal has welcomed a new veterinarian, Dr. Victoria Novak.
Novak is a 2021 graduate of the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine.
She is a native of Iowa who calls many places home, including St. Louis, Mo., Atlanta, Ga., New Orleans and now Hannibal. Novak holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Health from Tulane University as well as a Master’s degree in Public Health from Emory University.
She is joining Dr. Philip Briscoe, Dr. Cassidy Starbuck and Dr. Robert Carson (relief work only) at General Veterinary Clinic in providing medical and surgical services for small animal patients as well as livestock. Her passion is preventative medicine in animals of all shapes and sizes.
This mixed animal practice has been serving the Hannibal area in the same location at 3740 Highway MM since 1985. They can be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Emergency services are available.