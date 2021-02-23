QUINCY, Ill. — The Great River Genealogical Society invites their members and family history researchers to register and participate in RootsTech Connect: A Free Online Conference, from Feb. 25-27.
For the first time ever, the world’s largest family celebration event will be entirely virtual and completely free. Participants will be able to hear motivational keynote speakers, attend online classes from speakers around the world, participate in cultural activities, connect with family from anywhere and have access to RootsTech content year-round.
More information is available by visiting www.familysearch.org and creating a free online account. Next, visitors can register for RootsTech Connect. The online event begins at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, and ends at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27.
The society plans to meet again in-person at the Quincy Public Library on Thursday, March 25. More information will be announced in the coming weeks.