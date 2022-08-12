Gaston faces arraignment in child endangerment case

Gaston

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man facing child endangerment and weapons charges is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing Friday, Sept. 16.

Jerome Gaston, 23, originally of Las Vegas, Nev., will appear next for arraignment before Ralls County Associate Judge David Mobley. He had originally appeared before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd, and was granted a request for a change of judge Wednesday, Aug. 3.

