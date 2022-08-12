Gaston faces arraignment in child endangerment case

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man facing child endangerment and weapons charges is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing Friday, Sept. 16.
Jerome Gaston, 23, originally of Las Vegas, Nev., will appear next for arraignment before Ralls County Associate Judge David Mobley. He had originally appeared before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd, and was granted a request for a change of judge Wednesday, Aug. 3.
The state is represented by Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant. Gaston is represented by Public Defender Jennifer Richardson.
Gaston's charges were announced in a warrant issued March 23 by the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court.
The defendant's arrest was the result Hannibal police officers’ investigation of a shooting that occurred at about 2:47 p.m. Tuesday, March 22. No injuries were reported.
Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Shawnee Trail.
Witnesses told officers a male subject had fired a gun and fled the area by vehicle. Officers received a description of the vehicle, which was located at a residence on Starlight Ridge.
Officers contacted subjects at the location and reportedly found Gaston hiding inside the home. Officers learned a toddler was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting and the child was released to family members.
Officers arrested Gaston and recovered two firearms.
