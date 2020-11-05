HANNIBAL — Three galleries in Downtown Hannibal will partner for Second Saturday Open House to be held from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
Participating galleries include Gallery 310, Alliance Art Gallery and the Hannibal Arts Council. The event is designed to encourage the public to enjoy Downtown Hannibal, visit the participating galleries, view works by featured artists and see the latest works for sale by all the artists involved in the galleries/exhibits.
Gallery 310, 310 N. Main St., will feature member artist Kay Sutherland will offer a drawing for a painting at 6 p.m. The Alliance Art Gallery, 112 N. Main St., will feature member artist Dennis Babbitt and guest artist John Stoeckley, and offer a drawing for a piece of art at 5:30 p.m. The Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St., will feature the opening of its holiday art sale, Holiday Marketplace, featuring works for sale by 18 area artists and artisans.
More information about the Second Saturday Open House is available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545 or visiting them on the web at hannibalarts.com. Information will also be available on the Facebook pages of each of the galleries.