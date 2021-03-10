For THE COURIER-POST
HANNIBAL — Three galleries in Downtown Hannibal will partner for a Second Saturday Open House to be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Alliance Art Gallery, Gallery 310 and the Hannibal Arts Council.
The event is designed to encourage the public to enjoy Downtown Hannibal, visit the participating galleries, view works by featured artists and see the latest works for sale by all the artists involved in the galleries/exhibits.
The Alliance Art Gallery, 112 N. Main St., will feature guest artist and photographer Tim Schroll. Gallery 310, 310 N. Main St., will be open for its first Second Saturday Open House for 2021.
The Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St, will feature Rise-Up, a Black History Month exhibit sponsored and curated by Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center.
The exhibit features original art and photographic images that capture and document Hannibal’s 2020 BLM demonstrations and march.
More information about the Second Saturday Open House is available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545 or visiting them on the web at hannibalarts.com. Information will also be available on the Facebook pages of each of the galleries.