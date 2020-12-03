HANNIBAL — The Second Saturday Open House event will take place from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
The event is designed to encourage the public to enjoy Downtown Hannibal, visit the participating galleries, view works by featured artists and see the latest works for sale by all the artists involved in the galleries/exhibits.
The Alliance Art Gallery, at 112 N. Main St., will feature member artist Linda Lucke and guest artist Vicki Sandercock. A drawing for a piece of art will take place at 5:30 p.m.
Gallery 310, at 310 N. Main St., will feature member artist Kathy Hyer and guest artists Steve and Vilma Holt. There will be a drawing for a piece of art at 6 p.m.
The Hannibal Arts Council, at 105 S. Main St., will feature the Holiday Marketplace — an annual art sale featuring 18 area artists and artisans.
More information about the Second Saturday Open House is available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545 or visiting the web at hannibalarts.com. Information also will be available on the Facebook pages of each of the galleries.