HANNIBAL — The future of the Pirate Virtual Academy, the Hannibal School District's educational option for kindergarten through 12th grade students whose parents did not wish to send them to a school during the first semester out of fear they would be exposed to the COVID-19 virus, will be a topic of discussion in early 2021, according to Superintendent Susan Johnson.
"How long does the Pirate Virtual Academy need to be available? We don't know how long this is going to go on. Those are things to be evaluated," she said during the December meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education.
Thus far the educational results produced by youngsters enrolled in the Pirate Virtual Academy have been mixed.
"We have kids who are being very successful," Johnson said.
The Hannibal School District's top administrator is quick to add that there are several Pirate Virtual Academy students who are not succeeding.
"We have had a number of students that we are addressing and will continue to address who just aren't doing anything. They are not doing the work," Johnson said.
According to the information provided school board members by Johnson at the December meeting, there were already 90 students who were not being recommended to be allowed to enroll in the Pirate Virtual Academy in the second semester due to their lack of progress in the first semester.
"I feel strongly that if a child is not being successful or not doing their part at home during the first semester, why would we want that to continue in the second semester?" Johnson said.
Families with youngsters who have not succeeded during the first semester as a member of the Pirate Virtual Academy are being given the option of enrolling their students to attend in-person classes or to begin homeschooling. Johnson said that a number of parents have already been contacted about the second semester and have indicated they will be sending their children back to school.
"Virtual instruction is not the same as in-person learning. I don't know how you could ever make it that way," Johnson said. "There are offerings and electives that many times are not available from a virtual standpoint, even though there are a number that are available. Then there are the social connections that kids lack many times through the Pirate Virtual Academy, or any virtual academy for that matter."
The return of some Pirate Virtual Academy students to school classrooms throughout the district during the second semester should not lead to any major headaches, according to Johnson.
"We started this year expecting to have a full load of kids so I don't foresee any problems," she said.
The biggest challenge facing the school district will be helping those students who did not make much, if any, academic headway during the first semester.
"My biggest concern, and I think it is a concern of many, is how are we going to catch up those kids?" Johnson said.