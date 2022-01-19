BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Customers visiting Hardee’s restaurants in Bowling Green, Mo. and Louisiana, Mo. the morning of Friday, Feb. 11 have the chance to make a difference for members of households in 40 counties in Missouri and Illinois, as the 22nd Rise & Shine fundraiser returns to provide utility assistance to families in need.
Penny Dixon, Pike County service coordinator for the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC), said volunteers are encouraged to join the effort, helping serve $1 egg or sausage biscuits that day. Brent Engel, public relations officer with NECAC, noted the price hasn’t changed since in more than 20 years and administrative costs are covered by corporate supporters, meaning all of the money raised from the fundraiser goes toward helping restore home heating for area families. Last year, Rise & Shine brought in almost $700,000.
This is Dixon’s first year taking part in the Rise & Shine fundraiser, and she is looking forward to witnessing the impact it makes. She said businesses can visit heatupstlouis.org, where they can find a bulk order form to purchase biscuits. She noted how bulk sales provide business owners with an ideal opportunity to show their appreciation to employees while making a positive impact for area families.
“With energy assistance and utilities and things like that, you see a huge need for it in the wintertime, not as much through the summer,” she said, noting how there isn’t much to do to get warm from the cold like there is to escape the heat in summer.
Dixon expressed how difficult the situation is on children and elderly residents, who aren’t able to cope with severe temperature conditions like young adults can. Whether volunteering or picking up biscuits for the Rise & Shine fundraiser, people can make a difference when it’s needed most.
Dixon invited anyone who would like to volunteer in Bowling Green or Louisiana to call her at 573-324-2207, and she will complete the registration process. More information about the Rise & Shine fundraiser is available by visiting heatupstlouis.org.
