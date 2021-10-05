Fundraiser makes large impact for Loaves and Fishes program

HANNIBAL — The Funds Harvesting Dinner/Auction for Harvest Outreach Ministries' Loaves and Fishes program provided substantial support toward a new permanent home and other needs for the meals ministry.
Amy Vaughn, founder/non-profit consultant with Be The Change For Your Community LLC, coordinated the event and expressed her joy about the results. Several area and regional churches support the free meals provided through the ministry, which has doubled in size to distribute 1,500 more meals, while receiving about five more pallets of food each month through the Feed America program. The event raised $23,542.63, and $9,350 was donated through sponsorships. In addition, the Riedel Foundation will match $30,000 of the amount to directly benefit the Loaves and Fishes program.
Vaughn expressed her thankfulness to countless donors who provided auction items, the guests who purchased items and everyone who provided support in some way. She said major event sponsors covered the cost of the event, and table sponsors brought in extra donations. Dale DeLaPorte and Bill Unsell provided auction services. She said everyone involved showed an exceptional level of generosity to make everything work perfectly, from the Rialto Banquet Center staff members volunteering to bus tables to F&M Bank employees assisting with cashier duties.
"It was just amazing all the way around," Vaughn said. "In fact, I believe we had some divine intervention. I have done fundraising for a number of years, and this particular fundraising event was mind-blowing."
When Vaughn asked First State Insurance Agency for a $500 gift, they gave her $1,000 instead. The same thing happened when she contacted a farmer in Pike County to request a quarter of beef for the auction. He donated two. The Texas Tenors followed suit, donating four tickets when Vaughn asked if they would donate two for Branson packages she assembled.
Vaughn thanked major event sponsors First State Insurance Agency, F&M Bank and The Rialto Banquet Center. Be The Change For Your Community LLC organized and hosted the event.
Barb Jennings, with Adiel Baptist Church near Frankford, Mo., said fellow church members Tim and Kathy Kurz head their church's efforts to contribute to the Loaves and Fishes ministry. Fellow church members also provide cookies, snacks and other items for the meals.
She said Pastor Randy McDonald assists with meeting needs for Harvest Outreach Ministries' Loaves and Fishes program and at the Harvest House Sober Living Residences, where he provides support as an advocate and friend. During the dinner and auction, Jennings said the level of teamwork and support was on full display.
"It was an awesome event — very well-organized. The outpour of love and donations was just overwhelming," Jennings said.
When Vaughn reached out to Jennings about helping with the event, she asked eight ladies from Adiel Baptist Church to bake the cakes for the fundraiser. Each one sold for $100, eliciting excitement from Jennings, her fellow church members and Vaughn.
Pastor Larry Hinds, executive director of Harvest Outreach Ministries, said the funds raised during the event will go directly toward building the new building on the ministry's lot on Lyon Street. With the funds raised, Hinds said dirt work and foundation work could come soon, after city permits are complete. And he was thankful for the match from the Riedel Foundation, which can support furnishings for the building once its complete — like kitchen appliances, a walk-in cooler and supplies — which have brought increased costs during the pandemic.
Hinds was also extremely thankful for the generosity and support shown by so many people in the community.
"We're excited, just because of the response we received through the community. It was a great crowd," he said, thanking the businesses that sponsored the event. "It's been really good to see the community and the interest that they have in this. It's a blessing to us to get that recognition and to know that people are behind this and supporting this."
More information about Harvest Outreach Ministries is available by visiting their website at www.harvestoutreach.faith. Donations can also be made online or by mailing checks to Harvest Outreach, 1732 Hope St., Hannibal, Mo. 63401.