HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Board of Public Works announced when the Maple Street storm water project begins on Monday, Oct. 12, a portion of Fulton Avenue will be closed for two weeks.
Signs went up in that area over a week ago to notify motorists of the changes.
“That is good because there is a lot of traffic that comes in (on Fulton Avenue) from the country,” said Susan Osterhout, a member of the Hannibal Traffic Committee during a recent meeting of the group.
Hannibal Police Department Chief Lyndell Davis reminded his street personnel to consider that area as being “off limits” during the initial phase of the project.
“It will not just be a rough road; they are digging it out,” he said during the traffic committee meeting.
During the same meeting Andy Dorian, director of central services, explained why Fulton Avenue must be shut down during the project.
“That is where the (storm water) connection comes in, so they have got to tear it all up and rebuild the storm-water sewer,” he said. “Then they are going to come in and repave that whole thing and have Fulton back open. Getting Fulton re-opened is a number one priority.”
The complete closure of Fulton Avenue presents a significant challenge for the Hannibal Fire Department. Deputy Chief Ryan Neisen had hoped the busy South Side traffic artery would at least remain open for emergency traffic.
“It doesn’t have to be paved if we can just drive a truck through there,” he said during the traffic committee meeting.
According to Rich Dauma of the street department, not only will Fulton Avenue be dug out, but concrete Jersey barriers will be used to block off the construction zone.
During the traffic committee meeting potential solutions were suggested. One idea was to have firefighters responding to emergencies in certain areas drive out into the country, turn around at a suitable site and then drive back into town. Another recommendation was to utilize the Hannibal Rural Fire Department in a mutual aid call out for responses south of the construction zone.
“With no one staffing (Hannibal Rural’s station on Route T/Old Highway 79) I don’t know that we couldn’t beat them there even with driving out in the country and coming back,” Neisen said.
Alternate routes around the work zone were proposed, such as Edwards to Guernsey, and Sierra to Ann. Neisen questioned whether the turns necessary to use either of the routes could be made by the department’s largest vehicle, the ladder truck. Tests were conducted to find alternate routes.
“I asked our guys to take Ladder 1 over to the area in question on the South Side,” Neisen said on Monday morning. “They reported back to me that they could take the Edwards to Guernsey route or Sierra to Ann route without too much difficulty. They made notes on where there were low hanging limbs and we have forwarded it on to the street department for trimming. They also made contact with a few residents about where they park their personal vehicles during the shutdown to ensure we can make some of the right turns.”
Neisen believes the department is ready for any fire emergencies that might arise on the South Side during the upcoming project.
“I think we will be able to operate without a great deal of inconvenience. There will be a small delay in responding to certain locations compared to normal, but it shouldn’t be too bad.”
Maneuvering around the Fulton Avenue construction site is not the only potential challenge that will face HFD personnel during the project. Once the work on Fulton Avenue is completed all of Martin Street will be closed to traffic.
“How are you going to get to the middle of Martin Street with a truck if there is a huge hole in the middle of the road?” asked Dorian.
“We would just have to park on Fulton and extend our lines longer,” Neisen said.