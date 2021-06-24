HANNIBAL — Three years ago, Brittany Phelps’ life looked much different.
She had been unemployed for six months, but she turned everything around when she began working off a city court fine at the Hannibal Street Department.
Phelps signed up for a program started by Hannibal Police Chief Lyndell Davis about 10 years ago, set up for people to pay their court fines by working for the city at a rate of $10 per hour. Mike McHargue, who retired from the Hannibal Police Department and is the current Street Department Superintendent, previously ran the program with then-Lt. Hess. Today, the program is run by Karen Porter.
McHargue said the program was successful, and he noted there are less people who participate in the voluntary program like Phelps chose to. Her decision set Phelps out on a path toward full-time employment in career she loves.
After Phelps paid her traffic tickets off, she continued to work hard at every job she could. McHargue noticed her dedication from the very beginning.
“What impressed me most was that she showed up when she said she was going to, or when the court mandated that she show up, and she worked the full entire time,” McHargue said, noting Phelps was always seeking additional jobs like sweeping floors without being prompted.
Phelps remembered how initial feelings of nervousness as a court worker soon gave way to a strong sense of camaraderie as she got know everyone.
“I came down here, and the guys made me feel really comfortable,” she said. “They were all great to be around, easy to work with and for. It was fun. I enjoyed coming in and working my fine off. It was definitely worth it.”
One day, Rich Dauma asked McHargue what they were going to have Phelps work on. McHargue said to bring in the 20-year-old dump truck — thick with an inch-and-a-half of dust — and wash it like it was ready to be sold.
The truck was the oldest in the fleet, and had been washed once or twice during its service life. Phelps cleaned nonstop for two days. When McHargue came out to see her work, he was immediately struck that “it looks like we’re getting ready to sell it.”
Dauma recommended Phelps consider a part-time position when it became available. Soon, that opportunity came, and Phelps was hired as a part-time employee for two years. Six months ago, Phelps joined the crew as a full-time position, and she was hired after applying with eight other candidates.
“She applied, and she earned it,” McHargue said. To his knowledge, Phelps is the department’s first and only female employee performing physical work around the community.
Even though it wasn’t required, Phelps received her CDL during her part-time employment, allowing her to drive a dump truck, plow streets and haul water and asphalt. McHargue also said Phelps trained and operates the street sweepers, a job he doesn’t extend to everyone due to the machine’s cost of more than $200,000.
“After I started part-time, getting my CDL was definitely my biggest accomplishment. It wasn’t something I was required to do as a part-time employee, but a lot of the guys really pushed for me to get that experience to be able to drive the bigger trucks — haul asphalt and water.
“It was nice. A lot of the guys down here helped me train and studied with me. I actually passed the physical test the first go-around, and I was the first one down here to do that. It was big accomplishment for me.”
Since that time, she’s taken on every other task that comes her way. She plows streets, hauls asphalt and water and learned how to operate a zero-turn mower. She is a member of the mowing crew this summer, and she said no two days are ever the same.
Phelps recalled how she “was on top of it” when Dauma announced a full-time position was available. She had been following him each day, learning along the way and taking on jobs as needed.
At the time, Phelps had four children at home. Since then, she’s married with eight children in the family. She is excited about how her hard work led to a successful career, and Phelps shared her feelings for anyone else facing a similar situation.
“It’s hard, but anything you put your mind to, you’re capable of,” she said. “At the end of the day, if you want it, you can have it. You just have to work your butt off to get there. It’s always worth it at the end of it.”