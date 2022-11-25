From America's Hometown to America's Capital

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal native recently returned to Missouri from a three-month internship in the U.S. House of Representatives, and she credited her success to skills she learned while growing up.
Claudia Nichols, a 2020 Hannibal High School graduate, explained that she gained communication and public speaking skills during her "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" as a finalist in the Tom and Becky program.
She also conducted tours at Mark Twain Cave during the summer as a high school student, which prepared her for guiding tours of the Capitol.
At Mark Twain Cave, Nichols became adept at speaking to large groups and connecting with small families alike. She also learned how to adapt to her surroundings while leading groups on tours of the famous landmark.
"I actually got trained to give tours of the Capitol within the first week, whereas other interns — it took them longer — because not every intern has the experience of getting to work at the Mark Twain Cave and give tours," she said.
In seventh grade, Nichols knew she wanted to take part in the Tom and Becky program after watching her two older siblings have fun and grow from the experience. As a Becky finalist, Nichols thoroughly enjoyed the memories she gained as well as the skills she sharpened along the way.
"One of my favorite memories from being a Becky was getting to greet the people who came off of the riverboat and the cruise ships in downtown Hannibal, and just get to talk with them and tell them a little about Hannibal and all of its amazing history," she said.
Nichols wanted to share how special the experience was with every seventh-grade girl.
"I really grew as a person — and just being able to give a speech and have an interview with judges and talk to pretty much anyone on the streets of Hannibal — it can be very intimidating, especially for seventh-grade students who might not know how to give speeches or are nervous about the whole interview process or giving a speech on the Fourth of July," she said. "In the end, I would say it is all worth it, and you will grow so much as a person."
As she went on to further her academic career by majoring in political science at Southwest Baptist University, Nichols witnessed how the skills she gained in her hometown equipped her for success in the next steps of her journey.
Nichols said she received strong support from family and friends in Hannibal as she pursued her passion for learning about how government operated and in pursuing her dream of one day getting a job in politics.
She first heard about the internship opportunity in the U.S. House of Representatives in April from a professor at the university. After she applied, Nichols learned she had been accepted a couple weeks before the internship began in August.
Nichols was soon flying out to Washington, remembering "I am so thankful that I decided to take that leap of faith and do it". When she first landed, she didn't know anyone. That situation changed rapidly.
She soon made numerous connections with fellow interns and met staff members and several legislators in the House of Representatives whom she will miss from her time in the nation's Capital. When she boarded the plane to reconnect with family and friends in Missouri, she recalled the experience was "bittersweet".
"Overall, the internship was an incredible experience. Not every American gets to visit the Capital of the United States, let alone spend three months living there," Nichols said. "I learned a lot of independence, and I really grew as a person."
Her responsibilities included answering phone calls from constituents, leading tours of the Capitol for constituents and performing research on policy issues with staff members in her office. The entire experience was special for Nichols, and she recalled memories which will always stay with her.
"One of my favorite parts about living in Washington D.C. was just getting to explore the city on the weekends," she explained, noting despite the community's large size, "everything is very walkable".
Nichols was excited to visit several museums, memorials and monuments with friends during the weekends. She received the chance to take a White House Garden tour on one weekend, which served as one of her most cherished memories during the internship.
Now that she has returned to the Show-Me State, Nichols has one-and-a-half years to go before she receives her degree. She noted how growing up in Hannibal combined with her internship in Washington, D.C. to prove she was on the right career path.
"I had no idea how I would use some of my skills and opportunities from my experiences of living in Hannibal and Washington D.C., and God truly blessed me with an amazing and supportive group of family and friends who made all the difference when it came to going to Washington for the internship," she said. "I have so much to be thankful for, all the way from my professors at SBU, to my family and my hometown where I grew up."
