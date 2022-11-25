From America's Hometown to America's Capital

Claudia Nichols, a 2020 Hannibal High School graduate, recently completed a three-month internship in Washington, D.C. She is majoring in political science at Southwest Baptist University, and she credited her success to experience she gained as a finalist in the Tom and Becky program and as a tour guide at the Mark Twain Cave while growing up in Hannibal.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal native recently returned to Missouri from a three-month internship in the U.S. House of Representatives, and she credited her success to skills she learned while growing up.

Claudia Nichols, a 2020 Hannibal High School graduate, explained that she gained communication and public speaking skills during her "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" as a finalist in the Tom and Becky program.

