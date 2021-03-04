HANNIBAL — A week of frigid cold in late February will cost the Hannibal Board of Public Works a significant amount of money, but the utility has no plans to raise electric rates to pay for the high energy costs it encountered.
“The financial impact is going to be high, but it is not going to be anything we can’t manage or handle,” said Ken Reasoner, general manager of the HBPW.
During the February meeting of the HBPW Board Reasoner reported that the HBPW’s energy bill could be $700,000 to $1 million higher than during the same time in February under more normal conditions weather-wise.
“One thing that is really a positive on this when you look at the $700,000, or whatever it turns out to be, it is very manageable for us,” Reasoner said. “It is not like what some utilities are experiencing, and hopefully it won’t have any impact on the customers at all.”
While Reasoner says there are no plans to raise the rates that HBPW’s electrical customers pay, that doesn’t mean that bill payers won’t notice a higher fee.
“The customers’ impact that they will see on their bill will be for higher usage because of the colder temperatures,” he said. “We will do the best we can to mitigate the impact on the customers by adjusting some other expenditures.”
According to Reasoner, Feb. 6 through Feb. 12 energy was selling for between $20 and $25 per megawatt hour. On the following Tuesday, for an hour period, the price almost reached $700 per megawatt hour. During that same four-day time Reasoner estimated that on average electricity was selling for $270 per megawatt hour.
“A lot of (power distribution) systems were seeing their entire year’s budget consumed in a four-day period,” the HBPW’s GM said.
To help offset some of the higher energy costs it and encountered the HBPW sold a portion of the Prairie State power plant energy that it owns. The HBPW also fired up its diesel generators and put that power on the market when prices were at their peak.
“We don’t know what the savings are yet, but for those days it could result in an extra $50,000 to $60,000 in savings to our customers,” Reasoner said, adding that other than to test the backup generators periodically this was the first time that they have been utilized to generate electricity.
Even though the HBPW was never requested to reduce its electrical load, it asked its customers to do so.
“We thought if we went ahead and reduced our load that would minimize the chance of the system getting imbalanced during the challenging periods because the margins were extremely thin between the supply and demand side of things,” Reasoner said.
The HBPW also recognized that by reducing their electrical demand its customers would be benefiting.
“Even turning down the thermostat could have a big impact for them,” Reasoner said.