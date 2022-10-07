HANNIBAL — The annual meeting of the Friends of the Hannibal Free Public Library will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
The agenda for the meeting includes election of officers and planning activities for the upcoming year. The agenda may be found on the Library’s Google calendar at www.hannibal.lib.mo.us or at the Hannibal Free Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.