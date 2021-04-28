Fresh art will be made daily for purchase at River Bluffs Paint Out

HANNIBAL — Artists from several states will converge on the communities of Hannibal and Canton for the River Bluffs Paint Out, a two-day plein air painting event Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2. Plein air events invite artists to communities where they capture the community by creating paintings outdoors and on-site.
The general public is invited to view and purchase artworks made each day at two Fresh Art events each evening from 5-6:30 p.m. Participating plein air artists will submit up to two artworks completed earlier that day and most will be available for purchase.
The May 1 reception will be held at the 4th Street Patio, across from Connie’s Boutique at 112 N. 4th St. in Canton, Mo. The May 2 reception will be held at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. in Hannibal. Since different paintings will be created each day, each reception/exhibit will be different. Daily awards will also be presented, including Best of Show, Second Place, Third Place and Honorable Mentions.
The River Bluffs Paint Out is a partnership of the Hannibal Arts Council, Canton Area Arts Council and City of Canton. Additional partners include the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau and Culver-Stockton College. Financial assistance for the Canton portion of the project has been provided by the Missouri Arts Council via the Ghost Light Project in cooperation with the Missouri Association of Community Arts Agencies.
More information regarding the receptions is available by contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545.