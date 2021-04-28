Fresh art will be made daily for purchase at River Bluffs Paint Out

Hannibal, MO (63401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.