STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Free lessons to learn Victorian Era American Frontier dancing will be offered at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The first two informational meetings and classes will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, and Monday, April 25, at the Rec Center. Instructor Jane Davenport wants to form a group that will exhibit dances at Hannibal festivals.
“This will be group dancing, no partner necessary,” she said.
Dance in Mark Twain’s time was for socializing with others and as a convenient form of recreation, Davenport said.
“Mark Twain said, ‘On with dance, let joy be unconfined, is my motto; whether there’s any dance to dance or any joy to be unconfined,’” she said.
The lessons are offered to adults ages 18 and over.
After the first two informational sessions, there will classes 1-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays beginning May 21 at HomeBank, 3817 McMasters Ave.
Davenport said comfortable clothing is recommended for the lessons. Costumes for dance exhibits will be provided if participants don’t have their own.
“Eventually we will be able to show tourists and Hannibal residents what it was like in the Victorian Era,” she said. “Hannibal is the perfect place for this kind of showcase.”
The website, jlavender2000.wix.com/frontier-dancing, gives examples of the types of dances that will be taught.
More information is available by calling Davenport at (520) 239-6675 or emailing jlavender2000@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.