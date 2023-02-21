HANNIBAL — The tri-states now has access to the country's largest job training and education program.
Job Corps expanded to Hannibal at 203 N. 6th St., but serves the entire tri-state area. The agency helps students attend trade school and get a job after receiving a certificate.
The program is geared towards students 16-24, and is free if applicants qualify, qualification is based on income.
Students train in Kansas City or Mingo, Mo. Programs are completed in 12-24 months. Students can study culinary arts, welding, carpentry, forestry conservation and firefighting, office administration, and much more.
Students learn both in the classroom and have hands-on training.
In addition to attending trade school, students receive three free meals a day, free on-campus housing, and a weekly allowance. If students don't have transportation to get them to the training campus, Job Corps will drive them to campus and bring them home for visits.
Job Corps does have a strict no drugs policy, including marijuana. If a participant fails drug screening twice while on campus they won't be able to participate in the program for a year.
After receiving a certificate graduates will receive a transition allowance to help with transportation, housing placement or purchase necessities for a new job. Graduates will also receive job placement in the Tri-states and career counseling.
“We have about a 85-90% retention rate.” said Outreach Admission Counselor Chastity Charlton. “When you have a 16-year old who thinks this is what they want to do, they get a home-sick after about 60 days. We tell them if they can make it to the 90 day mark they'll make it.
“People who are serious and dedicated they make it, and do an excellent job.”
In addition to trade school Job Corps can assist with individuals who need to get their GED or drivers license.
To see if you qualify or to schedule an appointment contact Charlton at 816-726-5340.
