HANNIBAL — Dr. Schuyler Metlis will provide free skin cancer screenings at Hannibal Regional Medical Group, addressing the most common cancer in the United States. Over the past few decades, more people have been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer than all other cancers combined and nearly five million people are treated for skin cancer each year in the United States.
Some risk factors for skin cancer include a lighter natural skin color, reddish hair, family history of skin cancer, history of indoor tanning, history of sunburns (especially early in life) and skin that burns, freckles, or reddens easily.
“If you have any of these risk factors, you should see a doctor for a skin cancer screening at least once a year,” Metlis said. “Catching cancer early often allows for more treatment options, and if you have skin cancer, finding it early is the best way to make sure it can be treated with success.”
Beginning in April and going through June, Metlis will be hosting free skin cancer screenings throughout the region. The screenings are free, however, space is limited and an appointment is required. Metlis will be available for screenings on the following dates and times:
Hannibal
Friday, April 9 — 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 28 — 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m. Appointments are available by calling 573-629-3500.
Shelbina
Wednesday, May 5 — 9:30-11 a.m. Appointments are available by calling 573-588-4131.
Monroe City
Wednesday, May 5 — 1:30-3 p.m. Appointments are available by calling 573-735-2506.
Louisiana
Friday, May 21 — 9:30-11 a.m. Appointments are available by calling 573-754-5555.
Bowling Green
Friday, May 21 — 1:30-3 p.m. Appointments are available by calling 573-324-2241.
Canton
Thursday, June 10 — 9:30-11:30 a.m. Appointments are available by calling 573-288-5360.
