HANNIBAL — A free nature program for all ages of children will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23 starting at the Y’Men’s Pavilion, 124 Hill St.
The nature program is called “Where Oh Where does the River Run?”
Gale Rublee, Hannibal Parks & Recreation nationally certified nature educator, will teach youngsters about the Mississippi River and its watershed.
“Let’s find out where and how the water around Hannibal flows into the Mississippi River. We might even make a watershed map using sidewalk chalk,” she said. “Part of this program will include picking up trash along the riverfront so it doesn’t flow into the Mississippi.”
Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature programs are free, but reservations must be made by calling 573-221-0154 or by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.