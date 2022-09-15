HANNIBAL — Outdoor play fosters children’s intellectual, emotional, social and physical development.
There will be a nature program 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Sodalis Nature Preserve.
HANNIBAL — Outdoor play fosters children’s intellectual, emotional, social and physical development.
There will be a nature program 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Sodalis Nature Preserve.
The “Nature Adventure” Family Program will explore some “magic spots” at Sodalis Nature Preserve.
Gale Rublee, Hannibal Parks and Recreation nationally certified nature educator, will play interactive nature games with the youngsters. The program is recommended for ages four and up and sturdy shoes are suggested.
Hannibal Parks and Recreation nature programs are free, but reservations must be made by calling 573-221-0154 or by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
