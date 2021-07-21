Free musical coming to Central Park on Saturday

HANNIBAL — Maples Repertory Theatre is in Hannibal this week, working with Hannibal children to put on the musical, “The Most EPIC Birthday Party Ever”, in partnership with Hannibal Parks & Recreation and Hannibal Arts Council.
The performance will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, in the Central Park bandstand.
Two fully-vaccinated, professional theatre directors are teaching the youngsters a musical in five days, which will culminate in a performance for parents, friends and the community.
“We are thrilled for the opportunity to work with the cast week. Maples Rep is traveling to Hannibal for the first time and hope to continue this wonderful partnership in the future,” said Sage Tokach and Emily Long, education directors at Maples Repertory Theatre in Macon.
“The Most EPIC Birthday Party Ever” is a musical about Skyler and her older brother Charlie, who have never gotten along. But, during Skyler’s mysterious 12th birthday party, their rivalry reaches EPIC proportions. This musical teaches a big lesson in responsibility and respect for each other.
Cast List
Skyler: Molly O’Donnell
Charlie: Kaitlyn Buckwalter
Troupes: Scout Bridgeman, Hazel Judlowe, Claire Routh
Government: Josie Brown
Cooks: Elsie Grier and Maygan Buckwalter