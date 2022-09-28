Free diaper program meets growing need

NEW LONDON, Mo. — Stephanie Dunker, Ralls County service coordinator for the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC), has seen firsthand how local need for necessities like food and baby items has grown. A new diaper and pull-up donation program aims to support young families by providing items every young child needs.
On Wednesday, NECAC announced a baby diaper and pull-up program to assist families receive these vital items amid rising inflation. The initiative follows a meat donation program for county service centers with cold storage available — including Monroe, Ralls, Pike and Shelby counties in the nearby area. That previously-launched program, which helps bring more protein to the table for needy households, was made possible through Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) funding.
The diaper and pull-up program is also being paid for through CARES funding, which NECAC Public Relations Officer Brent Engel stressed enables tax dollars to make a positive impact in local communities.
"It's a perfect match for the meat program, which we're still doing in eight counties," Engel said, noting that program was limited due to the presence of cold storage capabilities. "We know the need is out there. We see it everyday. We hear the stories from lower-income families that are struggling just to put food on the table, let alone meet their other needs. So this is a way we can help. No one wants to see a baby's needs go unfulfilled."
More than 43,000 diapers and pull-ups will be available for children from birth to four years of age in eligible households. The program covers all 12 of the counties NECAC serves: Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Randolph. St. Charles, Shelby and Warren.
Engel noted donations of additional diapers and pull-ups would be welcome, because "43,000 sounds like a lot, but those are going to go really fast".
Dunker said many families in Ralls County that are eligible for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefits are unable to utilize those services, which means they are forced to use their finances to pay for necessities for their children. She visited recently with a mother came in with her little girl — she had to tape two smaller diapers together because she didn't have the resources available to purchase what her daughter needed.
Thankfully, the delivery of diapers and pull-ups had arrived the day before, so Dunker was able to help right away.
"I'm really happy, pleased and honored to be able to offer this kind of service to the community, so that way they can save their money for things that I'm unable to help them with," Dunker said.
Before the meat program began, Dunker noticed a consistent increase in need reflected by the individual clients and the families who came to see her for assistance each month.
Elevated inflation levels compounded by the lingering effects of a months-long infant formula shortage have put pressure on local families that were already struggling.
“With baby formula still hard to find in some areas, and inflation continuing to take a bite out of people’s pocketbooks, we hope this diaper program will help lower-income parents be able to use the savings for other needs,” said NECAC County Services Programs Director Linda Fritz. “It’s one less worry. We urge parents with infants to give us a call and make an appointment.”
Engel explained that inflation has affected everyone, but the impact is amplified for households with more needs.
"Disadvantaged parents have a harder time meeting their needs, so we want to help," he said, noting the diapers and pull-ups have been divided equally among the counties the agency serves.
Families must meet income and other guidelines. As with the meat program, applicants must complete an intake process which assesses other services which might provide support and take a life skills class.
Dunker is excited about forthcoming partnerships with the Ralls County Health Department and Birthright in Hannibal to help meet the needs for young children in the area.
"I think that it's really going to empower all of us to work together to be able fill the needs and the service gaps that we have within our communities," she said.
More information about donations and the intake process are available by calling Ralls County, call 573-985-2411. Residents of other counties are invited to call their local service center.
