Free diaper program meets growing need

Stephanie Dunker, Ralls County service coordinator with the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC), arranges diapers and pull-ups for children from birth to age four at the Ralls County Service Center on Thursday. The new program is funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, with 43,000 diapers and pull-ups divided among the 12 counties the agency serves. In addition, Dunker had bottles of baby lotion and shampoo on hand to support families in need.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

NEW LONDON, Mo. — Stephanie Dunker, Ralls County service coordinator for the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC), has seen firsthand how local need for necessities like food and baby items has grown. A new diaper and pull-up donation program aims to support young families by providing items every young child needs.

On Wednesday, NECAC announced a baby diaper and pull-up program to assist families receive these vital items amid rising inflation. The initiative follows a meat donation program for county service centers with cold storage available — including Monroe, Ralls, Pike and Shelby counties in the nearby area. That previously-launched program, which helps bring more protein to the table for needy households, was made possible through Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) funding.

