HANNIBAL — Employees and customers celebrated the beginning of spring with free ice cream cones and a day dedicated to supporting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Madison Potter, manager at the Hannibal Dairy Queen, said the event was back after being canceled the past two years because of COVID. At about 2 p.m., the register showed order number 92.
Potter looked forward to a big rush in the next hour or so, especially with students off for spring break. She expected to serve between 200 and 300 cones before the store closed at 6 p.m.
Potter shared her joy for the opportunity to help make an impact on children’s lives.
“It’s really cool, because we get some drawings and pictures of the kids that it goes to,” she said. “It’s awesome to see that we can help these people.”
The event has been a tradition in the past to welcome the spring season while supporting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Each donation supports children who receive care in a Children’s Miracle Network hospital. The organization raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.
Potter noted the weather was just right to celebrate spring and make a difference while enjoying a cone.
This summer, Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day brings another chance to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. With every Blizzard purchase, $1 is donated to the same cause.
Potter joined employees Levi Meyers and Haley Longcor as they made vanilla, chocolate and twist cones for visitors throughout the day. Meyers and Longcor were having a great time during their first Free Cone Day.
“The people have been great,” Longcor said. “They’ve been so wonderful coming in here.”
“The people in here are awesome,” Meyers said.
