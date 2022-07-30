Free art festival for kids bursts forth Aug. 6

Participants have fun creating Masterpiece T-Shirts at the 2021 Hannibal Arts Council Wild & Wacky Art Adventure. The annual event invites kids and families to create hands-on projects related to a theme. This year’s theme is “CANDY LAND”. The free art festival for kids 3-12 years of age will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6 in Hannibal’s Central Park. Fourth and Broadway. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The 2022 Wild & Wacky Art Adventure, a free art festival for kids 3 to 12 years of age and their families, will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6 in Hannibal’s Central Park, Fourth and Broadway.

This year’s theme is “CANDY LAND”. The festival is always a community favorite, and the Hannibal Arts Council will be partnering with many Hannibal organizations, businesses and individuals to present a morning-long community event for the entire family. Thanks to local sponsors, the event is free.

