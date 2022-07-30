Free art festival for kids bursts forth Aug. 6

HANNIBAL — The 2022 Wild & Wacky Art Adventure, a free art festival for kids 3 to 12 years of age and their families, will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6 in Hannibal’s Central Park, Fourth and Broadway.
This year’s theme is “CANDY LAND”. The festival is always a community favorite, and the Hannibal Arts Council will be partnering with many Hannibal organizations, businesses and individuals to present a morning-long community event for the entire family. Thanks to local sponsors, the event is free.
The popular projects of Masterpiece T-Shirts with Parents as Teachers and Box Town will be back this year.
In addition, new projects and partnerships have been added to this year’s sweet theme, including Gumball Machines with the Tom & Becky Program, Layered Pixie Stix Art with the NEMO Humane Society, String Licorice Stamping with the Hannibal Free Public Library, Lollipop Flowers with Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists, Candy Bracelets with the Dutch Country Team and Starburst Candy Coil Pots with the Hannibal High School Art Club.
The Hannibal Arts Council created the Wild & Wacky Art Adventure to provide a positive activity in which parents and children can interact, work side by side, explore creativity, and in some ways strengthen the sense of family. In order for the event to be FREE, local businesses and organizations are sponsoring the event in partnership with the Hannibal Arts Council. In addition to many local individual, business and civic sponsors. Each year over 200 children and children-at-heart enjoy the event.
More information is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting hannibalarts.com.
