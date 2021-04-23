HANNIBAL — The big weekend is here, and cast and crew members at Hannibal High School are excited to present their musical production of “Freaky Friday” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 23 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24, in the HHS Auditorium.
Director Sara Kurz said the musical follows the latest version of the Disney movie, and tryouts for each role began in early February. Students began rehearsals following two weeks of snow days — after some long weeks and weekend rehearsals, the students caught back up. Kurz had considered “Freaky Friday” for a while, and she decided the minimal set requirements and costume needs coupled with a small orchestra would be ideal amid the pandemic. Kurz teamed wih Assistant Director Kate Fuller throughout the rehearsals, commending the students for their hard work and dedication to their craft.
“The kids have been troopers throughout the process. They have worn masks for the duration of all rehearsals (up until dress rehearsals), and they have done their best to stay spread out, Kurz said. “Other than a few quarantines, we have been pretty lucky!”
Sophomore Michael Hark is playing the role of Mike. He described the experience of getting back on stage since 2019 as “surreal”, noting theatre is his strongest area of vocal performance. While their have been opportunities to watch performances in a virtual setting, Hark said he is excited to join his fellow performers in sharing their performance on the live stage again.
“If you have any doubts about going to the musical, keep this is mind — live theatre is a rare occasion ,” Hark said. “We’ve worked for a little over two months now, through a blizzard, Zoom meetings, hours of practice a night and a lot of busy homerooms, for a show we will perform only three times — when we hit the stage Friday night, we will be giving it everything we’ve got to make sure Freaky Friday is a musical you’ll never forget.”
Hark said audiences will be delighted at the blues and jazz Tom Kitt brings to the arrangement, and how the performers and members of the volunteer orchestra bring it all to life. Kurz said Head Band Instructor Mike Fuller prepared the volunteer orchestra and conducts during the performance. Kurz’s husband, Brad, built the sets with assistance from his father, Corey Lovelace, a math teacher at HHS, takes care of all of the sound for the show and Ken Cummins, a member of the maintenance staff, operates all the lighting.
“I’m feeling pretty good about opening night. We have one last rehearsal to tweak some final problems, but I know they will pull it off,” Kurz said. “The orchestra sounds great, and throughout this whole musical season, I just keep saying to Kate ‘these kids can sing‘.”
Senior Evie Rodenbaugh is playing the role of Katherine Blake, and she agreed with Hark how special it is to be on stage again with fellow cast members following the absence from live performances. Rodenbaugh’s favorite part of her role is the range, in acting and vocal ability. She values the friendships she has made along the way, and she said “Freaky Friday” has many emotional moments and opportunities to connect with the characters.
“’Freaky Friday’ is a lot of fun! It will make you laugh and it’ll make you cry,” Rodenbaugh said. “You wouldn’t just see this show for your own entertainment — by showing up, you support the people who finally get to do what they love again. I would love to see as many people there as possible!”
Junior Emily Land plays the role of Gretchen, who she said is literally “intense”, “emotional” and “lacking in confidence”. Land said those traits fit “pretty much any stereotypical teenage girl,” but she enjoyed watching the attitude disappear as she trembled before Savannah. Land said the audience can expect lots of funny moments and irony, along with some subtle interactions that truly make the scene. Along the way, Land said her musical skills and connections with her cast mates strengthened.
“I honestly didn’t expect to be so close with my cast mates, especially the freshman,” she said.
Senior Levi Blaine, who plays the role of Adam, felt the same way about the strong connections he has made on stage.
“Performing with people I know and love makes the journey just as rewarding as the destination,” he said. “I wouldn’t be having nearly as much fun if I didn’t have my friends on stage with me.”
Land said “Freaky Friday” is full of funny moments for the audience to enjoy.
“I didn’t expect it to be as great as it is and I definitely did not expect the songs and dances to be so funny,” she said.
Blaine can relate to Adam’s carefree demeanor and love for food, and he is eager to see what his family thinks of the musical. Blaine stressed how rewarding it was to perform a scene, with the knowledge that the cast members didn’t know all the words a week or two before. He echoed Land’s delight about the light-hearted nature of the songs.
“I was surprised at just how much I enjoy the music that my character specifically sings,” Blaine said. “I usually don’t think too much of musicals or the tunes that showbiz comes up with. But theres something about Women and Sandwiches that just makes me proud to sing it.”
District guidelines set up for the musical will limit capacity to 50% at each show — which works out to about 400 tickets being sold per show, Kurz said.
A “recorded content streaming” ticket is also available, allowing a recording of one of the live performances to be aired at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 2. People who buy the recorded content streaming tickets will only be able to watch “Freaky Friday” at that time. The link for the streaming tickets is https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/50291.
Tickets are $10 each for the shows at 7 p.m. Friday, April 23 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Tickets for the live shows will be available in the HHS office during regular business hours.