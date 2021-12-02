BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Frankford woman suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 8:15 a.m., Dec. 1, at the intersection of State Route E and MM.
Involved in the mishap was a 2006 GMC 3500 driven by 58-year-old Ronald G. Clark of Shelbina and a 2010 Ford Focus operated by 60-year-old Debra L. Bush of Frankford.
According to the accident report the Ford was southbound on Route E while the GMC was westbound on County Road 48. The collision occurred when the driver of the GMC failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the Ford on its driver’s side.
A passenger in the Ford, 19-year-old Viktorya Bush of Frankford, was injured. She was wearing a safety device.
The injured woman was transported to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.