FRANKFORD, Mo. — A Frankford man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Krum I. Kovachev, 46, of Duluth, Ga., was driving a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 van at 5:25 p.m. Thursday, traveling north on U.S. 61 at the intersection with Route U when the crash occurred.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Donald W. Perkins, 46, of Frankford, was driving a 2019 Polaris Ranger UTV, traveling east across the highway's crossover. Perkins failed to yield to the Mercedes-Benz. Kovachev attempted to avoid the Polaris, which caused the van to leave the right side of the road.
The front of the Polaris struck the driver's side of the Mercedes-Benz, causing both vehicles to overturn.
Perkins was transported by private vehicle to Pike County Memorial Hospital.
Both drivers were wearing safety devices.
