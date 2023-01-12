HANNIBAL — A Frankford, Mo. man sustained minor injuries resulting from a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Hannibal.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ivonne M. Cernea, 45, of New London, Mo. was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday, traveling east on County Road 412 at Veterans Road when the accident occurred.
The accident reported stated the Chevrolet failed to yield, striking a 2012 Ford F-250 driven by Derek P. Rosen, 31, of Frankford.
Rosen was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Both drivers wear wearing seat belts.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department, Marion County Ambulance District and Hannibal Rural Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.