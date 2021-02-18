HANNIBAL — Police officers with the Anti-Crime Enforcement Unit arrested a Frankford, Mo., man Tuesday, Feb. 16, after seizing drugs and a stolen firearm.
ACES allegedly saw Nathaniel C. Mueller, 19, of Frankford, standing near the intersection of Hope St. and S. Levering in Hannibal with a backpack. According to an official report, Mueller attempted to conceal the backpack in a nearby vehicle as the ACES officers approached but allowed officers to search him. Upon searching Mueller, officers allegedly found him in possession of marijuana and marijuana-related paraphernalia. Mueller allowed the officers to search his vehicle where the backpack was located. Inside the vehicle, the investigators allegedly found a large amount of marijuana and materials associated with drug distribution. A handgun also was recovered. The handgun was reported stolen from Florissant, Mo. Mueller was taken into custody and placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges.
A Marion County warrant was issued for Mueller Wednesday charging him with delivery of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and unlawful use of a weapon. Mueller's bond was set at $25,000 and he remains in the Marion County Jail.