FRANKFORD, Mo. — Frankford Christian Church's Ol' Fashioned Turkey Dinner and Bazaar dates back to the beginning of the church itself. The beloved annual tradition is providing the means to continue a painstaking restoration project for the historic church's stained-glass windows.

Church member and event co-chair Ethan Colbert is teaming up with fellow chairperson Suszanne Hollinrake, who lives three-and-a-half hours away in Iowa and cherishes the opportunity to return each year. The event brings back childhood memories for her she now shares with her children who come along to help. This year's Ol' Fashioned Turkey Dinner and Bazaar will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at 111 N. Main Cross St. in Frankford. Tickets are $12 each.

