FRANKFORD, Mo. — Frankford Christian Church's Ol' Fashioned Turkey Dinner and Bazaar dates back to the beginning of the church itself. The beloved annual tradition is providing the means to continue a painstaking restoration project for the historic church's stained-glass windows.
Church member and event co-chair Ethan Colbert is teaming up with fellow chairperson Suszanne Hollinrake, who lives three-and-a-half hours away in Iowa and cherishes the opportunity to return each year. The event brings back childhood memories for her she now shares with her children who come along to help. This year's Ol' Fashioned Turkey Dinner and Bazaar will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at 111 N. Main Cross St. in Frankford. Tickets are $12 each.
Hollinrake recalled childhood memories of everyone chatting together as they awaited their turn to dine, as well as a man wearing a white apron, scooping ice cream from a special iron cooler that emerged from the "turkey room" for the sole purpose of making pie a la mode.
Hollinrake said the “turkey room is still a legend.” Years ago, the meal was served “family-style” with people eating as much as they wanted. The tables were arranged in a u-shape, and people lined up around the church basement with their ticket, awaiting a chance to sit down when someone got up.
Last year's event provided strong support to begin the first phase of a careful restoration of one of the large stained-glass windows on the south end of the sanctuary, measuring 12.5 feet tall by 10 feet wide. Jacksonville Stained Glass Window Company of Jacksonville, Ill. carefully removed the windows and brought them to their shop. Employees methodically cleaned individual pieces of glass in each section of the window, glued broken pieces and were able retain more than 95 percent of the original glass. They also restored the windows' wooden frame.
The first phase of the restoration is now complete, and the beautifully restored windows were recently reinstalled. That work totaled more than $40,000, and the second phase — which will involve restoring windows on the west and east ends of the sanctuary — will cost the congregation $75,000. The total restoration cost for the project will be more than $250,000, preserving the shimmering, inspirational features of the historic house of worship for future generations.
Colbert said the goal is to take proceeds from this year's dinner and bazaar and apply them toward the down payment for the second phase of the restoration. The sanctuary lights will be on Saturday night so visitors can see the difference the restoration made for the recently restored windows on the south side.
"For me personally, it exceeded every expectation that I had. It's just phenomenal," he said. "I still kind of have to pinch myself sometimes that they're back."
Holllinrake was excited to see the restoration process on her favorite window, known as the Martha Pitt window. She received the opportunity to portray Pitt during Vacation Bible School a couple years ago, recounting how she traveled from the east coast to Frankford by covered wagon.
Colbert said the community support has remained strong for the annual event, helping the church move forward with the first phase of the restoration project and look ahead to the future. Current church members join friends, loved ones and guests from far and wide to gather together and celebrate.
"We saw new faces; we saw people who had grown up in Frankford and hadn't been back for a number of years; we saw the people who come every year. So, it was great to just see everybody and have everybody back for the turkey dinner back after having to cancel it the previous years because of COVID," he said, expressing his gratitude to everyone who showed up and extending a welcome to anyone who would like to join the festive gathering for 2022.
Colbert has found records indicating the first event attracted more than 830 visitors in 1893, with a ticket price of 30 cents.
The traditional gathering endured for generations, lasting through the mid-1980s. According to church records, the event was paused when there wasn't another Sunday School group available to take leadership.
The dinner and bazaar were revived in 2017 to raise funds for a new composite-shingle-roof for the building, Colbert said. And while some details have changed from the original event, many traditions haven’t missed a beat — from the group of volunteers who carve the turkeys in the “turkey room” to fellow volunteers who prepare pies, corn, green beans and other traditional fare. Colbert thanked Dennis McMillen, who also grew up in the church, for cooking the turkeys at Center Locker.
The bazaar includes a wide selection of unique items, including baked goods, homemade cinnamon candies, home decor and handcrafted Christmas gifts from church members who pour their dedication into the event each year.
Carry-out with full menu options — including cranberry relish, choice of dessert and the dinner's famous apple salad – will also be available for hunters, those who are on the go and others who would like the chance to take a break from cooking and enjoy the homemade feast.
Colbert said a team of volunteers will soon be busy hand-baking a wide variety of pies, preparing homegrown produce like sweet corn and green beans and prepare the turkeys and other fixings in anticipation of the crowds of visitors of all ages who will come to socialize.
Hollinrake is excited to be joining family members in preparation for the event. Her oldest daughter, Catherine, is coming to the Frankford with her partner, Jared. Her middle child, daughter Caylene, will also be there with her husband, Cory — their ten-year-old daughter, Vella, is looking forward to her first time to help, too. Suszanne's son, Nicholas, is also joining the team effort, along with his grandmother, Catherine Houchins.
"It's really sweet, because I grew up in the church. I watched my grandmother do it. I watched my mom do it — and it now, it's like 'OK, it's our turn. And it's fun because my kids weren't raised in that church like I was. They were there a lot, but it was always grandma's church," she said, noting how this is a special year for the family after her mother emerged from a difficult battle with COVID last winter.
"We had some really tough times with Mom during the winter. We about lost her a couple of times," Hollinrake said. "So, she's really healthy, and she's excited, and she's going to come in and peel potatoes. We didn't get that last year. There will be four generations of us in that kitchen at one time."
Colbert looks forward to an evening filled with laughter, lots of delicious food and memories to share, and he said the special event will help to preserve the church and its signature stained-glass windows for future generations.
"They had a meeting Sunday night, and we were discussing it started out being about the windows, and now it's like the fellowship of it. Other people's families are coming back. There will be other families there that will have four or five generations, all there at one time. That says a lot for our little community, that people who live afar will come back for this dinner — for their family," she said. "You'll look out to those tables, and you'll see some families that have five generations alive and laughing and giggling, and everyone in good health. That's just phenomenal."
Colbert said Frankford First Christian Church is well-known as one of the most active small churches in Pike County, and each year's Ol' Fashioned Turkey Dinner and Bazaar reinforces that perception.
"I'm excited. I think the congregation is excited about this dinner. It's one of these things that we look forward to every year," he said. "It's a lot of work, but it's so worth it to be able to see people coming back to Frankford and people who are visiting Frankford. Just seeing the crowd there and just knowing that we're keeping that tradition alive is great."
Tickets will be available at the door on Saturday, and more information is available by visiting Frankford First Christian Church's Facebook page.
