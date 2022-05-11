FRANKFORD, Mo. — Jessica Boyd is a fourth-grader at Frankford Elementary but on Wednesday afternoon she was a meteorologist.
Third-grader Benson Smith was a veterinarian checking the heart rate of a goat.
Jessica and Benson were two of the students in grades 3-5 participating in the VOICE simulation hosted by the Northeast Community Action Corporation in the Frankford Elementary gymnasium.
VOICE stands for “Vocational Opportunities Inspiring Children in Elementary” and the purpose of the event was to introduce students in grades 3-5 to new career paths. The program started in 2019, but due to pandemic restrictions, the first round of simulations started this week with Bowling Green RII schools.
“The idea is to start aspiring for the future as far as a career,” said Kayla Wasson, CSVG Assistant at NECAC. “They get to see a wide variety of potential careers that might be out there that they might not have been exposed to before.”
Students learned from six different speakers about various careers within their fields by rotating in small groups to each presenter for 10 minutes at a time.
Dr. Sonya Perry from Bowling Green Vet Clinic was there with two diaper-clad goats, which saved from any messes on the floor. Perry introduced children to different aspects of being a veterinarian, and then gave them each a stethoscope to listen to one goat’s heartbeat.
She also told them about other jobs within the clinic.
“If you love animals, you don’t have to be a veterinarian,” she explained, mentioning other jobs at the vet clinic like a vet tech or a receptionist.
Brent Engel, information officer at NECAC and former print and broadcast journalist, guided the children through producing a news broadcast.
Students became cameramen filming anchor Rick O’Shea and reporter Sandy Beach, also student volunteers, and a meteorologist.
Jessica Boyd said being a meteorologist was fun and new for her, although her favorite part of the simulation was talking to Jeffrey Shaw from the Shaw Law Firm in Bowling Green, Mo.
Through his introduction, Shaw explained parts of his job they might not have known about, such as assisting people with adoptions and helping people open businesses. For Jessica, it was exactly what she needed to hear.
“That’s what I want to be when I grow up — a lawyer,” she said with a smile.
Some kids were inspired by Dr. Cole Schereder who also there to discuss jobs within the medical field, while others learned about jobs at MODOT from Janet Groenda.
“I also talked about other jobs like diesel mechanics and information technology working with computers,” she said. “You don’t know what’s available until you actually talk to somebody.”
Det. Justin McCloud of the Bowling Green Police Department, demonstrated various techniques with a blue light and explained the process of fingerprinting. He hoped to interest kids in becoming a police officer and explained the process of becoming an officer and the importance of police in keeping the community safe.
“Having law enforcement, as far as patrol officers and then having someone investigate crimes makes it an all-around experience that makes the community safer that deters crime as well,” McCloud said.
“I think it’s important they know how important it is for law enforcement to be a part of the community and for every community to have law enforcement,” he added.
McCloud did just that through fourth-grader Sawyer Scherder, who said he is considering a career as a detective.
Sawyer said he learned more than he expected at the VOICE simulation.
“I learned about jobs that I didn’t know existed, especially the news reporter,” he said. “There’s so many different jobs and I didn’t know that.”
For more information on VOICE simulation call NECAC Public Relations Officer Brent Engel at 800-748-7636, ext. 10119.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.