FRANKFORD, Mo. — Frankford Christian Church's Ol' Fashioned Turkey Dinner and Bazaar dates back to the beginning of the church itself.
The beloved annual tradition is providing the means to continue a painstaking restoration project for the historic church's stained-glass windows.
This year's Ol' Fashioned Turkey Dinner and Bazaar will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at 111 N. Main Cross St. in Frankford. Tickets are $12 each.
Church member and event co-chair Ethan Colbert is teaming up with fellow chairperson Suszanne Hollinrake to organize the event.
Last year's event provided strong support to begin the first phase of a careful restoration of one of the large stained-glass windows on the south end of the sanctuary, measuring 12.5 feet tall by 10 feet wide.
Jacksonville Stained Glass Window Company of Jacksonville, Ill., carefully removed the windows and brought them to their shop. Employees cleaned individual pieces of glass in each section of the window, glued broken pieces and were able to retain more than 95 percent of the original glass. They also restored the windows' wooden frame.
The first phase of the restoration is now complete, and the restored windows were reinstalled.
"For me personally, it exceeded every expectation that I had. It's just phenomenal," Colbert said. "I still kind of have to pinch myself sometimes that they're back."
That work cost about $39,000, and the second phase — which will involve restoring windows on the west and east ends of the sanctuary — will cost the congregation $75,000. The total restoration cost for the project will be more than $250,000.
Colbert said the goal is to take proceeds from this year's dinner and bazaar and apply them toward the down payment for the second phase of the restoration.
Colbert has found records indicating the first event attracted more than 830 visitors in 1893, with a ticket price of 30 cents.
The traditional gathering endured for generations, lasting through the mid-1980s.
The dinner and bazaar were revived in 2017 to raise funds for a new composite-shingle-roof for the building, Colbert said.
The bazaar includes a wide selection of unique items, including baked goods, homemade cinnamon candies, home decor and handcrafted Christmas gifts from church members who pour their dedication into the event each year.
Carry-out with full menu options — including cranberry relish, choice of dessert and the dinner's famous apple salad – will also be available for hunters, those who are on the go and others who would like the chance to take a break from cooking and enjoy the homemade feast.
Colbert said Frankford First Christian Church is well-known as one of the most active small churches in Pike County, and each year's Ol' Fashioned Turkey Dinner and Bazaar reinforces that perception.
"I'm excited. I think the congregation is excited about this dinner. It's one of these things that we look forward to every year," he said. "It's a lot of work, but it's so worth it to be able to see people coming back to Frankford and people who are visiting Frankford. Just seeing the crowd there and just knowing that we're keeping that tradition alive is great."
Tickets will be available at the door on Saturday, and more information is available by visiting Frankford First Christian Church's Facebook page.
