HANNIBAL — The fourth Special Olympics event filled Porter Stadium with camaraderie and competition as the largest crowd of athletes gathered to date.
Mike Vaia, special services director with the Hannibal School District, greeted everyone before the games began. River City Revue performed the National Anthem, with the Knights of Columbus raising the flag and welcoming the athletes during their welcome parade around the track. Vaia expressed his joy about the growing number of athletes coming from schools around the region, as well as the opportunity to host the event in Hannibal.
“We haven’t always had that opportunity and every place doesn’t get this chance. So we’re fortunate there. It gives our kids an opportunity to compete and have a great time,” he said.
Vaia stressed how the fun and competition of the Special Olympics is a great experience for everyone who is a part of the event.
“Not only is it a big deal for the athletes who are competing, we have lots of volunteers — community volunteers and student volunteers — and they get a big kick out of this, too. It means just as much to them as it does to the athletes. It’s a pretty important event, and we’re glad to be a part of it,” he said.
The athletes made their way in front of the cheering crowd in the stands and surrounding the track before making the field. Athletes represented, Hannibal, Mexico, Palmyra, Bowling Green, Marion County R-II, Ralls County R-II. Nicole Wheatley delivered the athlete oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”
As the games began, athletes competed in sprints, walks, baseball throws, long jump and other sports. Clayton Gallup, from Hannibal, said it felt “good” to be competing and having fun with his friends, and he looked forward to the long jump later on.
Apollo King, also of Hannibal, was dribbling the basketball in a spirited game against volunteer Layla Baker. Baker said her favorite part of the experience is “interacting with the younger kids.”
“I love little kids, and it’s fun to watch them laugh,” she said.
Each award winner got up on the podium to receive their medals. Emily Ingram, an athlete from Frankford and part of the Bowling Green School District, received the gold medal in the 50-meter walk.
“It was really good,” Ingram said about winning the award. She was excited to compete in the 25-meter walk a bit later.
Marion Branstetter, Ingram’s para at school, was excited to be part of the event.
This is my first time at the Special Olympics, and it’s just a great atmosphere — and wonderful for the kids to get to compete,” he said.