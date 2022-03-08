HANNIBAL — The Hannibal School District is taking advantage of a grant in order to purchase a fourth school bus that will run on propane. Buying the additional bus was approved by the Hannibal Board of Education during its February meeting at the high school cafeteria.
“We have been awarded a grant for 25% off the cost of a new, additional propane bus,” said Rich Stilley, the school district’s business manager. “It amounts to $35,000 off the cost of a bus.”
Stilley reported that Commerce Bank, which offered an interest rate of 2.165% for the purchase of three buses, agreed to hold the interest rate the same for the purchase of a fourth propane bus.
The school board approved accepting the low bid of $521,448, which includes interest, from Commerce Bank.
Stilley said that the school district typically purchases two or three new buses a year, but that could change in the future.
“There are so many grant options out there,” he said.
Stilley praised the work that is done on the district’s current diesel bus fleet so that additional new buses must not be purchased far more frequently.
“We have some aging buses, but don’t get me wrong, our transportation department does a great job of keeping everything safe,” he said.
The school board decided to buy its first two propane-powered buses last September from Midwest Transit Equipment for $121,834 per vehicle. Each of the conventional 30-passenger buses will come equipped with a camera system and air conditioning.
Making propane more appealing to the district is a 35 cent per gallon rebate on every gallon of propane that the district purchases.
Thanks to funding through the Missouri Propane Association much of the estimated $15,000-$20,000 cost for the fueling infrastructure will be paid for by the propane distributor who wins the school district’s fuel bid.