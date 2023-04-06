HANNIBAL — Fourth graders in Robbin Davis' class at St. John's Lutheran School learned a great deal about trees and planted two thornless honey locust trees at the school playground on Tuesday.

Davis explained that the endeavor began with the students' recent focus on plants and animals in their science curriculum. They each received a bald cypress tree in celebration of Arbor Day from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) on Monday. MDC Forester Kyle Monroe is Davis' neighbor, and they discussed getting the students actively involved in adding two shade trees to the school's playground.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.