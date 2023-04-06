HANNIBAL — Fourth graders in Robbin Davis' class at St. John's Lutheran School learned a great deal about trees and planted two thornless honey locust trees at the school playground on Tuesday.
Davis explained that the endeavor began with the students' recent focus on plants and animals in their science curriculum. They each received a bald cypress tree in celebration of Arbor Day from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) on Monday. MDC Forester Kyle Monroe is Davis' neighbor, and they discussed getting the students actively involved in adding two shade trees to the school's playground.
Before the big day, Davis told her students about what their actions would mean in the future. She told them how when they become parents, they could take their children to the playground and tell them about how their class planted the two trees. Her husband, Everett, grew up in Houston, Mo., and he enjoys showing his family the fully grown tree he planted when he was in fourth grade.
After he inspected the proposed area near the swing set, Monroe determined two thornless honey locust trees would be ideal thanks to characteristics such as small leaves and a tolerance to soil becoming compacted as children play around them.
The group of eight students were excited for the chance to help with each stage of planting the new trees, and they happily greeted Monroe as he brought the trees and all the necessary supplies to the playground. To each of them, the project ahead was a special task they knew would make a difference now and in the years to come.
"In the future, we can tell our kids that we planted these trees, and that it would be a really good thing for the playground and all the kids at this school," one student said.
His classmate shared her feelings about the trees' critical role in the environment.
"They help us breathe and they give us shade," she said.
Davis asked her what they produce, and she answered "oxygen". She is looking forward to the shade the trees will provide most of all.
Another student was happy to be sharing in the experience with his friends in class.
"I like that I'm having fun and everybody else is having fun," he said, noting why he feels trees are special. "Trees are really beautiful, and they give us the air we need."
His classmate was excited about the special benefits trees provide everyone, pointing out that it is "special how they give us food and they give us oxygen".
Once they were planted, she was most excited about "how you get to watch them grow and how you plant them".
"All right, who's ready?" Monroe asked, receiving an enthusiastic response from the entire class.
Monroe guided the students through each step of the planting process, allowing each child to take turns digging the hole for the first tree. He shared information about the best methods for planting the tree, such as allowing the root flares to remain exposed at the surface.
Unlike carrots and some other plants, tree roots grow outward instead of deeper into the ground. Both of the trees were packed in special cloth bags, and they had been raised with aerated roots to encourage them to grow straight to aid the tree's stability.
Monroe asked the students questions about what trees do in the environment. A student responded that the trees make oxygen for people to breathe, and he told them how they also filter out pollutants as they consume carbon dioxide. Additionally, a tree's canopy cuts down on the rain's impact on soil while the roots stabilize the soil.
Along with cleaning the air, Monroe explained that tree's roots also clean the soil. He shared how the tree's bark protects the trunk in a similar way to a person's skin. As the tree grows, it becomes a home to squirrels and birds — which can feed on the variety of insects which also live there.
Monroe helped the children understand how the roots take in water, and the leaves use photosynthesis to turn water, sunlight and carbon dioxide into oxygen and energy through sugars.
After the students helped water the tree, they carefully filled the soil back in. Monroe used the handle of one of the shovels to make sure no air pockets remained. The next step was to apply mulch, and he said it was important to make a donut-shaped layer around the tree and avoid piling mulch too close to the trunk.
Monroe asked why the mulch was important, and one of the students replied that it would help the tree retain moisture. Monroe also pointed out that mulch combat weeds, lessening the chance of a weed eater damaging the bark. He said when that happens, it can make the tree susceptible to bacterial and viral infections.
Afterward, Monroe assisted the students with placing metal stakes in the ground, which would remain for one year to stabilize the tree as it grows. He threaded metal wire through small sections of garden hose to keep the trunk protected as the tree was connected to each stake.
The children were excited for the opportunity to put their newfound knowledge to use as they planted their own trees — one student was eager to plant his tree at his grandpa's house, his classmate prepared to plant her tree at her grandma's farm and one of her classmates had a spot picked out by the creek near his house.
After they were finished with the successful planting of the trees, the students helped Monroe by loading all of the tools and supplies in his truck. He said everybody gets a chance to lend a hand when they are part of a smaller group like Davis' class.
"We just like to spread the message of conservation, and how important trees are in our communities and in nature," he said. "And by teaching kids while they're young to learn to appreciate trees, they can take what they've learned and continue to plant trees throughout their whole life — eventually teach their kids about trees."
Monroe added that experiences like this are a highlight of his job.
"It's one of the most fun parts of my job, and it's neat to be able to do this when they get their free tree from the conservation so they can go home and properly plant it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.